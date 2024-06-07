President Murmu Feeds ‘Dahi-Cheeni’ To PM-Designate Narendra Modi At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Home

BJP leader Narendra Modi will take the oath as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third term on the evening of June 9 after President Droupadi Murmu formally appointed him as the Prime Minister-designate and handed him the letter of appointment on Friday evening.

Image: Screengrab/X

President Droupadi Murmu offered ‘dahi-cheeni’ (curd mixed with sugar) to BJP leader Narendra Modi after she formally invited him to form the government for a record third term and appointed him as Prime Minister-designate when the NDA Parliamentary Leader called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening.

In a heart-warming video which has gone viral on social media sites, President Murmu is seen feeding a spoonful of ‘dahi-cheeni’ to Narendra Modi from a bowl.

Eating dahi-cheeni or sweet curd before beginning a new venture or undertaking an import task is considered auspicious in Indian culture.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Narendra Modi to take oath as PM for third successive term

Modi, who was earlier chosen as the Parliamentary Party leader by the BJP-led NDA at a high-level meeting of the alliance’s MPs in the Parliament’s Samvidhan Bhavan, called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening where she handed him the letter of appointment and named him as as PM-designate.

Modi 3.0

Narendra Modi will be sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for a historic third time in a row– a feat only previously equalled by former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru– on Sunday evening.

“The President will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers on June 09, 2024 at 07:15 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” an official communiqué from the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

Earlier, leaders of the BJP-led NDA had called on President Murmu and handed over letters of support for Modi, who was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

Addressing the media in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Modi said he has been appointed as Prime Minister-designate by the President.

“The President has asked me to work as the PM-designate and she has informed me about the oath ceremony,” Modi said and added that he has informed the President that they will be comfortable if the event is held on the evening of June 9.

The BJP-led NDA won 293 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and enjoys majority in the 543-member House.

