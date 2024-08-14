Home

News

‘India On Mission To Reclaim Rightful Place On Global Stage’: President Murmu In Independence Day Address; Top Points

In her Independence Day address, President Droupadi Murmu asserted that India’s successful conduct of elections on such a large scale has strengthened democratic forces around the world.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day. (PTI Photo)

Independence Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday addressed the nation on the eve of the 78th Independence Day, stating that India and its people are on a mission to reclaim the country’s rightful place on the global stage.

Extending heartiest Independence Day greetings to her fellow citizens, President Murmu hailed the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024, terming it as the largest electoral exercise witnessed by humankind in its history.

‘India’s elections strengthened democratic forces’

The President asserted that India’s successful conduct of elections on such a large scale has strengthened democratic forces around the world.

“As general elections were held in our country this year, the number of eligible voters stood at nearly 97 crore. This was a historic record, making it the largest electoral exercise humankind has ever witnessed. The Election Commission of India should be congratulated for the smooth and flawless conduct of such a gigantic event. I thank all officials and security personnel who braved the heat and helped electors” she said.

“When such a large number of people exercise their franchise, it is a resounding vote for the idea of democracy. India’s successful conduct of elections strengthens democratic forces around the world,” she added.

Tricolour united India

The President said witnessing the tri-colour being unfurled in different parts of the country is a thrilling experience.

“I extend to you all my heartiest Independence Day greetings. I am delighted to see the nation prepare to celebrate the 78th Independence Day. Witnessing the tri-colour unfurl on this occasion, be it at the Red Fort, at state capitals or in local neighbourhoods, always thrills our hearts,” she said.

“It is an expression of the joy of being part of our great nation along with more than 1.4 billion fellow Indians. Just as we celebrate various festivals with our families, we celebrate our Independence Day and Republic Day with our family that comprises our fellow citizens,” Murmu added.

India remembers…

Recalling the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s freedom, Murmu said there contributions are fondly remembered by over 1.4 billions Indians, who commemorate their supreme sacrifices by participating in flag-hoisting ceremonies, singing patriotic songs, and distributing sweets on Independence day.

“When we hear them talking about our great nation and about the privilege of being a citizen of it, we find in their words echoes of what our great freedom fighters used to say. Then we realise that we are part of a chain that binds the dreams of those who participated in the freedom struggle and the aspirations of those who will witness the nation regaining its full glory in the years to come,” she said.

“Realising that we are links of this chain of history is humbling. It makes us recall the days when the nation was under a foreign rule. Patriotic and brave souls took immense risks and made supreme sacrifices. We salute their memory. Thanks to their unceasing labour, the soul of India awoke from centuries of torpor. Different traditions and values that had continued to live on beneath the surface found new expressions in several generations of great leaders…

“Unifying the diversity of traditions and their expressions was Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation and our lodestar. Alongside, there were great leaders like Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Babasaheb Ambedkar as well as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and many others,” she added.

The President said all communities took part in the freedom struggle which was a nationwide movement. Among tribals, there were Tilka Manjhi, Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik and Phulo-Jhano whose sacrifices are now being appreciated, she said.

She said that the country has started celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and celebrations of his 150th birth anniversary next year will be an opportunity to further honour his contribution to the national re-awakening.

‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas’

The President noted that the country is observing Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, a day to recall partition horrors, August 14 and added that as the great nation was divided, millions had to suffer forced migration, lakhs of people lost their lives.

“A day before we celebrate Independence Day, we recall that unparalleled human tragedy and stand with the families that were torn asunder,” she said.

Noting that the country is celebrating the 75th year of the Constitution, she said the journey of the newly independent nation was not without obstacles.

“Remaining firm on the Constitutional ideals of justice, equality, liberty and fraternity, we are on the mission to enable India to reclaim its rightful position on the global stage,” she said.

(With ANI inputs)











