Home

News

President Murmu Praises Growing Participation Of Women In Indian Workforce; Full Text

“Economic empowerment of women will lead to the country’s progress and development,” said President Droupadi Murmu.



President Droupadi Murmu expressed happiness over the growing participation of women in the country’s workforce. (Photo Credit- PTI)

Udgir: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said economic empowerment of women will lead to the country’s progress and development, and asked men to help women achieve their dreams by identifying their capabilities. Stating that respecting women has been a part of Indian culture, she expressed happiness over the growing participation of women in the country’s workforce.

Murmu was addressing a gathering at Udgir in Maharashtra’s Latur district, where beneficiaries of the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ and ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ programmes of the Eknath Shinde-led government were given certificates.

“As per a study conducted by the Indian government, the participation of women in the country’s workforce has significantly increased. With the help of the government, women are contributing in every sphere. But there is a need to put more effort into this so that their participation rises further,” the president said.

Men should identify the capabilities of women and help them fulfil their dreams. Every woman reaches her goal after many hurdles. But hurdles created for a woman can also decrease the speed of the country’s growth, she said.

“We call our country ‘matrubhoomi’ (motherland) and this way we show our respect towards women. Respecting women has been a part of our culture and it should also be reflected in the value system of every family,” she said.

Talking about the government schemes, she said the state was providing stipend to students during their apprenticeship, which will give them confidence.

“This move of the state government is commendable. It is working for social, financial, educational development and women should take advantage of it, become independent and contribute towards the development of the state and the country,” she said.

Women comprise half of the country’s population. Just as they are in the forefront in running their families, they should also contribute to the country, she said.

“Economic empowerment of women will lead to the country’s progress and development,” she said.

According to the president, nearly one crore women in the country have become Lakhpati Didis (earning more than Rs one lakh per year) and 13 lakh of them were from Maharashtra.

“The central government has now revised the target to 3 crore Lakhpati Didis from 2 crore,” she said.

Murmu asked women to take care of their own health while looking after their families.

“Only if you prosper and remain healthy, the country will develop and progress,” she said.

Recalling the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s mother Jijabai, social reformer Savitribai Phule, saint-poet Bahinabai and social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, she said these women inspire other women.

“Development of women can be achieved through financial inclusion and financial strengthening. The state is giving monetary help to women through the Ladki Bahin scheme. Opening of bank accounts leads women to become part of the financial process. Such efforts for strengthening women gives me satisfaction. Women use financial sources more effectively than men,” Murmu added.

Before this event, Murmu inaugurated the Vishwashanti Buddha Vihar in Udgir.

Talking about it, she said, “In Indian culture, a lot of importance has been given to meditation. It has gained more prominence now due to the stressful lifestyle. So setting up this Buddha Vihar in such times is commendable.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Many people went against this (Ladki Bahin) scheme claiming that it is just an election ‘jumla’. But they never gave anything to anyone. If this government is strengthened, the amount under this scheme will be increased to Rs 3,000.” At present, the state government provides Rs 1,500 financial assistance to women under the Ladki Bahin scheme to eligible women.

Shinde said, “1.60 crore women have received aid under the scheme and nearly 2.40 crore applications have been received for the same. The application period of the scheme has been extended for the month of September.”

Maharashtra has become the first state to give Rs 10,000 stipend to students during their, he noted. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar gave the best Constitution in this world to the country. No matter what, the Constitution cannot be changed. For the country to become a superpower in 2047, we have to design schemes by keeping women at the centre.”

“We are strengthening women, but some people have gone to court to get this (Ladki Bahin) scheme cancelled. The opposition should not look at this scheme through the political prism.” Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale and others were also present.











