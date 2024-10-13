President’s rule revoked in Jammu and Kashmir after 6 years

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced the revocation of the President rule in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir with effect from Sunday, 13 October 2024.

“The order dated the 31st October, 2019 in relation to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister under section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019,’ read the statement issued by the MHA.

President’s rule was imposed in the erstwhile state on 9 June 2018 till 30 October 2019 after the resignation of the Chief Minister following loss of coalition partner.

It was imposed again on 31 October 2019 up till 10 October 2024 under section 73 of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (Article 356 does not apply to Union Territories).

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP was the last chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 4 April 2016 to 20 June 2018 in a coalition government with the BJP.

On 31 October 2019, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was split into two union territories, UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh.