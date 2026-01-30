Prestige, the leading name in kitchen appliances, is proud to introduce its latest innovation, a new cookware range called Castlite Light Weight Cast Iron. Designed to help consumers “Cook Strong. Stay Light. For Healthful Cooking.” it provides the strength and functionality of cast iron combined with some essential features to ease cooking. The Castlite range carries a 15-year warranty and has several key benefits, such as being lightweight, rust-proof, and easy to clean. It is designed for high heat retention and has stay-cool handles to make it safe to use. More importantly, it assists with healthful cooking because less oil is needed, and this range of cookware can be used to prepare all kinds of foods. This range is compatible with multiple heat sources, including Gas, Radiant Ring, Solid Plate, Induction, and Ceramic cooktops. The Castlite range is available in Patterned Enamel Coated, Enamel Coated, and Nitride Light Weight Cast Iron finishes across Fry Pans, Kadais, and Tawas. In the Patterned Enamel Coated range, Fry Pans are priced at ₹3,595 (20 cm) and ₹4,065 (24 cm), while Kadais are available at ₹3,935 (20 cm) and ₹4,395 (24 cm). In the Enamel Coated range, the Omni Tawa 28 cm is priced at ₹3,095 and the Concave Tawa 25 cm at ₹2,695. Fry Pans are available at ₹3,595 (20 cm) and ₹4,065 (24 cm), while Kadais are priced at ₹3,935 (20 cm) and ₹4,395 (24 cm).In the Nitride Light Weight Cast Iron range, Fry Pans are priced at ₹3,465 (20 cm) and ₹3,945 (24 cm), while Kadais are available at ₹3,795 (20 cm) and ₹4,295 (24 cm).