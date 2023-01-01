Price of Commercial LPG Hiked by Rs 25 on First Day of Year, Check Rates in Your City

The price of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25 on the very first day of New Year 2023.

LPG (Liquified Petroleum Gas) cylinders are stacked on cycle rickshaw carts near a depot. (AFP file photo)

New Delhi: The price of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25 on the very first day of New Year 2023. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have increased the price of 19 kg cylinder across the country. The move will make it costlier to dine out at restaurants, hotels, etc.

Rates of 19kg commerial gas cylinder in Metro Cities:

Delhi – Rs 1768

Mumbai – Rs 1721

Kolkata – Rs 1870

Chennai – Rs 1917

However, no changes have been made to the rates of domestic cylinder and they are available at their existing prices.

Rates of domestic LPG cylinder Metro cities:

Delhi – Rs 1053

Mumbai – Rs 1052.5

Kolkata – Rs 1079

Chennai – Rs 1068.5



