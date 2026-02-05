- The total primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2034 in the leading markets.
- The United States accounts for the largest market size of primary sclerosing cholangitis, in comparison to EU4 (Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), the UK, and Japan.
- In 2024, the total diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were found to be 90K.
- Leading primary sclerosing cholangitis companies, such as LISCure Biosciences, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, Chemomab Therapeutics, and others, are developing new primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment drugs that can be available in the primary sclerosing cholangitis market in the coming years.
- The promising primary sclerosing cholangitis therapies in clinical trials include LB-P8, Volixibat, IQIRVO (Elafibranor), Nebokitug, and others.
- Rising PSC Prevalence: PSC incidence is increasing alongside related conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, liver failure, and bile duct cancer. This boosts demand for diagnostics and therapies, with prevalence estimates as high as 16.2 per 100,000 in high-incidence regions.
- Enhanced Diagnostic Capabilities: Advancements in non-invasive imaging and biomarker technologies (e.g., MRCP, ERCP, cholangiography, and emerging serological tests) are improving early detection.
- Emerging PSC Therapeutic Candidates in Development: Promising candidates such as LB-P8 (LISCure Biosciences), Volixibat (Mirum Pharmaceuticals), IQIRVO (Elafibranor) (Ipsen), Nebokitug (Chemomab Therapeutics), and others reflect growing efforts to target both the molecular and symptomatic aspects of the disease.
- The management of primary sclerosing cholangitis remains challenging due to the absence of an established curative therapy.
- Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) has been widely studied as a potential treatment; however, clinical guidelines provide conflicting recommendations regarding its use.
- Multiple pharmacologic therapies, including prednisolone, budesonide, colchicine, penicillamine, azathioprine, tacrolimus, methotrexate, mycophenolate mofetil, and anti–tumor necrosis factor agents, have been evaluated without demonstrating proven clinical benefit in PSC.
- For patients with dominant biliary strictures, defined as narrowing of less than 1.5 mm in the common bile duct or less than 1.0 mm in the hepatic ducts, who present with pruritus or cholangitis, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) with balloon dilation is recommended to relieve symptoms.
- Surgical management options for PSC include biliary reconstructive procedures such as choledochoduodenostomy and choledochojejunostomy to improve bile drainage.
- The PSC market remains largely untapped due to the lack of approved disease-modifying therapies.
- Current treatment strategies are primarily symptomatic and have limited impact on disease progression, underscoring a substantial unmet medical need.
- Pharmaceutical development in PSC has been constrained by the disease’s rarity, complex pathophysiology, and lack of validated biomarkers for clinical and regulatory advancement.
- Despite these challenges, the increasing prevalence of disease, orphan drug incentives, and high unmet demand create significant opportunities for innovation.
- Overall, PSC represents a low-competition, high-value niche where targeted investment and novel therapeutics could transform patient outcomes and unlock a largely unexplored market.
- In December 2025, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. reported that findings from its Phase 2 SPRING study evaluating nebokitug in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) have been published in the latest issue of the American Journal of Gastroenterology.
- In September 2025, Mirum Pharmaceuticals completed enrollment in the Phase IIb VISTAS trial evaluating volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, for cholestatic pruritus in PSC. The study met its pre-specified efficacy and safety thresholds at the 2024 interim analysis, with topline results expected in Q2 2026.
- In April 2025, late-breaking data demonstrated that elafibranor demonstrated dose-dependent efficacy and a favorable safety profile over 12 weeks in patients with PSC, a rare liver disease with no approved treatments.
- Total Prevalent Cases of PSC
- Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSC
- Gender-specific Cases of PSC
- Comorbidity-specific Cases of PSC
- Treated Cases of PSC
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Forecast Report Metrics
|
Details
|
Study Period
|
2020–2034
|
Coverage
|
7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Segmentation
|
Total Prevalent Cases of PSC, Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSC, Gender-specific Cases of PSC, Comorbidity-specific Cases of PSC, and Treated Cases of PSC
|
Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies
|
LISCure Biosciences, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, Chemomab Therapeutics, and others
|
Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies
|
LB-P8, Volixibat, IQIRVO (Elafibranor), Nebokitug, and others
- Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis current marketed and emerging therapies
- Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs and Market Outlook
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies
- Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement
|
1
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Key Insights
|
2
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report Introduction
|
3
|
PSC Market Overview at a Glance
|
3.1
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of PSC by Therapies in 2020
|
3.2
|
Market Share (%) Distribution of PSC by Therapies in 2034
|
4
|
Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
|
5
|
Executive Summary
|
6
|
Key Events
|
7
|
Disease Background and Overview
|
7.1
|
Introduction
|
7.2
|
Clinical Manifestations
|
7.3
|
Causes and Risk Factors
|
7.4
|
Pathophysiology
|
7.5
|
Diagnosis
|
7.6
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment and Management
|
8
|
Epidemiology and Patient Population
|
8.1
|
Key Findings
|
8.2
|
Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
|
8.3
|
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSC in the 7MM
|
8.4
|
The United States
|
8.4.1
|
Total Prevalent Cases of PSC
|
8.4.2
|
Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of PSC
|
8.4.3
|
Gender-specific Cases of PSC
|
8.4.4
|
Comorbidity-specific Cases of PSC
|
8.4.5
|
Treated Cases of PSC
|
8.5
|
EU4 and the UK
|
8.6
|
Japan
|
9
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Patient Journey
|
10
|
Emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs
|
10.1
|
Key Cross Competition
|
10.2
|
LB-P8: LISCure Biosciences
|
10.2.1
|
Product Description
|
10.2.2
|
Other Development Activities
|
10.2.3
|
Clinical Trial Information
|
10.2.4
|
Safety and Efficacy
|
10.2.5
|
Analyst Views
|
10.3
|
Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals
|
10.4
|
IQIRVO (Elafibranor): Ipsen
|
To be Continued in Report….
|
11
|
PSC Market: Major Market Analysis
|
11.1
|
Key Findings
|
11.2
|
Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Forecast Assumptions
|
11.3
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Outlook
|
11.4
|
Attribute Analysis
|
11.5
|
Total Market Size of PSC in the 7MM
|
11.6
|
Total Market Size of PSC by Therapies in the 7MM
|
11.7
|
The United States Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Size
|
11.7.1
|
Total Market Size of PSC in the US
|
11.7.2
|
Market Size of PSC by Therapies in the US
|
11.8
|
EU4 and the UK Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Size
|
11.9
|
Japan Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Size
|
12
|
KOL Opinion Leaders’ Views on PSC
|
13
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market SWOT Analysis
|
14
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Unmet Needs
|
15
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement
|
16
|
Acronym and Abbreviations
|
17
|
Bibliography
|
18
|
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report Methodology
