Assam’s Dhing Gang-Rape Case: Prime Accused Escapes Police Custody; Dies After Jumping Into Pond

The 14-year-old girl was raped by three persons who came in a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle at Dhing on Thursday (August 22) evening.

The prime accused in the rape of a minor girl allegedly escaped from police custody, jumped into a pond and died on Saturday morning at Dhing in Assam’s Nagaon district. The incident occurred during a re-creation of the crime scene at 3.30 am on Saturday. The accused, Tafazul Islam, who had been apprehended the previous day, managed to flee and jumped into the water body, leading to his death. “When a police team took him last night to the spot for investigation where the incident took place, the prime accused tried to flee and jumped into a pond located nearby the site. Our police personnel engaged in a search operation and with the help of the SDRF team we recovered his body from the pond today morning,” Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police of Nagaon district told ANI.

#WATCH | The body of the prime accused of the Dhing gang rape incident in Assam’s Nagaon district, Tafazul Islam recovered from a pond. The police had earlier arrested him in connection with the case. “When a police team took him last night to the spot for investigation where… pic.twitter.com/ow29EJ37j7 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2024

The 14-year-old girl was raped by three persons who came in a motorcycle and surrounded her while she was returning home from tuition on her bicycle at Dhing on Thursday (August 22) evening. She was left injured and unconscious on the roadside near a pond, before being rescued by locals who informed police.

The incident triggered massive protests in the Dhing area where locals and various organisations demanded stringent action against the culprits.

Police arrested one person and detained another while search was on to nab the third. Director General of Police G P Singh had reviewed the progress of the investigations on Friday.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts

Speaking on the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, “When there is any atrocity against women, we need to take prompt action.”

Addressing the media, Sarma said, “I would like to say just one thing. When there is any atrocity against women, we need to take prompt action. But the public should see that the government is taking strict action. When people feel that the government is showing laxity, they get angry. When such incidents take place, the government should take very aggressive action. The government in Bengal didn’t do it, so people got angry.”











