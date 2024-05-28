NationalPolitics

Prime Accused In Rajkot Game Zone Accident Dhaval Kakkar Who Fled After Fire Broke Out Arrested

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 27 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Prime Accused In Rajkot Game Zone Accident Dhaval Kakkar Who Fled After Fire Broke Out Arrested

live

For all the latest hyperlocal, national and international news updates, stay tuned to India.com…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Prime Accused In Rajkot Game Zone Accident Dhaval Kakkar Who Fled After Fire Broke Out Arrested

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7, which is the last phase of the General Elections, is round the corner and so are the polling results, which will be announced on June 4, 2024; for all the latest developments in the Swati Maliwal Assault Case after Bibhav Kumar was denied bail by Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court, updates in the Rajkot TRP Gaming Zone Fire Accident after the arrest of the prime accused Dhaval Kakkar, the latest news in the Pune Porsche Crash after doctors’ suspension for allegedly manipulating the blood samples, follow-up to the Israeli Strike on Rafah and the horrific aftermath of the Papua New Guinea Landslide among other national and international news developments; stay tuned to India.com..




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 27 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Amity Software Systems Limited: Pioneering Innovation in Software Solutions

13 hours ago

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aide Bibhav Kumar Denied Bail

14 hours ago

Prajwal Revanna Says He Will Appear Before SIT on May 31 in Sex Abuse Case

14 hours ago

Indian Buyers Encouraged to Invest in Greece for Permanent Residency in Europe, at an Affordable INR 2.5 Cr Before the Regulations Change on August 31

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow