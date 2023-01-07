Prime Accused Nidhi Earlier Arrested In Drug Smuggling Case In Agra News

Anjali was riding the scooty when she met with the accident on January 1. It is said that she got entangled in the Baleno car and was dragged for 12 km which led to her death. Her naked body was found in the Kanjhawala area.

Kanjhawala Death Case: Prime Accused Nidhi Earlier Arrested In Drug Smuggling Case In Agra

Kanjhawala Death Case: Nidhi, the prime witness in the death case the 20-year-old Anjali who met a painful end after being dragged by a car in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1, was earlier arrested in a drug smuggling case.

According to a report by news agency IANS, she was intercepted at the Agra railway station for bringing drugs from Telangana, following which Nidhi was placed under arrest. Earlier, it was said that she had no previous police record.

On Friday, Nidhi was called by the police to join the ongoing investigation again as there were contradictions in her previous version of the incident. The police have added a few more IPC sections to make it a stronger case.

Anjali was riding the scooty when she met with the accident on January 1. It is said that she got entangled in the Baleno car and was dragged for 12 km which led to her death. Her naked body was found in the Kanjhawala area.

Arrests made in Kanjhawala Death Case

Police on Friday arrested two more persons, including the purported owner of the Baleno car involved in the January 1 accident at Kanjhawala that claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman. The two accused are alleged to have tampered with evidence, given false information to the police and were part of the conspiracy to hide their tracks after the incident, said the cops.

The Baleno owner has been identified as Ashutosh. The police said he has been captured on CCTV having a conversation on phone with the accused men in the car. He also arranged for an auto for the accused to escape after they returned the car to him around 5 am on Sunday.

The other person, Ankush, is a cousin of the accused driver, Amit. He convinced another cousin, Deepak, to take the blame and tell the cops that he was driving the car because Amit didn’t have a driving licence. However, Deepak later confessed before the cops that he was at home on the night of the accident. The cops are verifying his claims.



