Prime IV Hydration & Wellness Caps Off a Landmark Year of Growth and Innovation in 2025

Nation’s Leading IV Therapy Franchise Continues Rapid Expansion, Innovation, and Franchise Momentum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Prime IV Hydration & Wellness, the nation’s leading and fastest-growing IV therapy franchise, is proud to announce another milestone year in 2025, marked by continued franchise expansion, service innovation, and strong systemwide performance.