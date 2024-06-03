Prime Minister Swearing-In Ceremony On June 9? Here Is What Latest Reports Suggest

Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister’s Swearing-In Ceremony On June 9? Here’s What Latest Reports Suggest

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results will be announced tomorrow, on June 4 and the current ruling party has already started planning celebrations on the basis of exit polls. According to reports, the date of the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister is also decided.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

PM Swearing In Ceremony Date (Representative Image)

Prime Minister Swearing In Ceremony Date: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has successfully completed the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 which have been conducted across the country, in a total of seven phases. The Lok Sabha Elections Exit Poll Predictions have hinted at a landslide victory for BJP-led NDA and that the party may achieve its goal of ‘ab ki baar 400 paar’. Ahead of the counting of votes and Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results on June 4, the current ruling party has already started planning its celebrations and are reported to be organising a mega ‘political event’ on the same day as the official swearing-in ceremony and a date for the former has also been reported.

Prime Minister’s Swearing In Ceremony On June 9?

As mentioned earlier, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has started planning for a celebratory ‘political event’ ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results, on the basis of the exit poll predictions. According to a report by The Indian Express, the ‘political event’ is scheduled to take place on the same day as that of Prime Minister’s swearing-in ceremony. As per the information given to the news portal (IE) by a senior government official, the event could happen on June 9 which also means that the swearing-in ceremony may take place on June 9, 2024. The official has also said that the event has not yet been finalised.

BJP Planning Celebrations Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results

BJP, who has been declared a winner in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 according to the Exit Poll Predictions, has also begun preparing for the post-result celebrations. According to The Indian Express, a ‘BJP political event’ is expected to take place on the day of the swearing-in ceremony at Kartavya Path or Bharat Mandapam and its theme may be ‘India’s Cultural Heritage’. The event may also include a light and sound show and could be attended by 8k-10k people which would also include foreign government representatives.

According to a report by The Indian Express, a tender has been issued by the President’s Secretariat on May 28 for ‘supplying decorative indoor and ornamental plants for swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and other ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan’; the tender which will be opened on June 3, is estimated to cost about Rs 21.97 lakh and the contractor has been given five days to complete the order.







