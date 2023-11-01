Pristyn Care Secures NABH Accreditation for Medical Value Tourism

Pristyn Care, a pioneering healthcare organisation renowned for its commitment to technological innovation and patient-centric care, has achieved a significant milestone by being recognized as a distinguished Medical Value Travel Facilitator (MVTF) by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH).

Being enlisted among the top 50 NABH-recognized organisations is a testament to Pristyn Cares relentless pursuit of excellence, assessed rigorously across various critical areas, including statutory compliance information, organization information, facilities provided, privacy policy, general policy, and organisational responsibilities.

The MVTF empanelment program, started in 2016 at the request of the Ministry of Tourism and FICCI, and managed by NABH, makes sure that MVTF centers are responsible and trustworthy. This acknowledgement shows the promise of high standards and keeping patients safe, making international patients feel more confident about getting treatment. MVTF centres in important cities work with hospitals to make the empanelment process easier, using the countrys top-notch healthcare system.

Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, Co-founder, Pristyn Care, expressed his delight, stating, “We are honoured to receive the prestigious NABH MVTF empanelment, further solidifying our commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services globally. This achievement reflects our teams relentless dedication and adherence to the highest patient care and safety standards.”

The National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) is a part of the Quality Council of India (QCI). It creates and manages programs that give standards and guidelines to healthcare organisations. NABHs goal is to make health systems better and continuously improve quality and safety for patients. The board works independently, with support from everyone involved, like businesses, customers, and the government.

“NABH has established the MVTF empanelment program with an aim to improve service standards for International patients in India. The MVTF program has further grown with an aim to promote Medical Value Travel in India under the “Heal in India” initiative by the Government of India during the G20 Presidency. NABH congratulates Pristyn Care for achieving MVTF empanelment and hopes the organization is dedicated to upholding the highest standards and guidelines to ensure top-quality care for all patients,” said Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar, CEO, NABH

The global Medical Value Industry experienced a significant surge in 2021, reaching INR 3.9L crores (approximately USD 49.6 billion) and is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 29.3%, aiming for INR 15L crores (around USD 192.9 billion) by 2026. Notably, the Asia Pacific region, led by India, dominates the market with a share of 46%, amounting to USD 22.8 billion.

India secured commendable positions in the Medical Tourism Index 2020-21, ranking 10th among 46 countries, 12th in the worlds top 20 wellness tourism markets, and 5th in the Asia-Pacifics top 10 wellness tourism destinations. A significant chunk of international patients arriving in India hail from countries such as Bangladesh, Iraq, Maldives, Afghanistan, Oman, Yemen, Sudan, Kenya, Nigeria, and Tanzania, contributing to approximately 88% of the total influx[1].