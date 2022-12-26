India’s Predicted T20I Squad For Sri Lanka Series: There are also whispers that in the absence of the seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, young Prithvi Shaw is in line to make a comeback to the T20I set-up.

Mumbai: After losing the ODI series against Bangladesh, India beat the hosts in the Tests. Now, India is set to host Sri Lanka in a white-ball series. With the squad likely to be announced tomorrow by the BCCI, there could be a new captain in place. Reports suggest Hardik Pandya is set to lead the side. There are also whispers that in the absence of the seniors like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, young Prithvi Shaw is in line to make a comeback to the T20I set-up.

Looks like with the home series against Australia coming up, the management is not ready to risk regular captain Rohit Sharma. Jasprit Bumrah, who has recovered from his injury, could still miss the T20I series.

“Rohit is yet to be 100% and we don’t want to take any risk when it comes to injury. Jadeja and Bumrah are back at the NCA. Their prognosis is good. If they clear the fitness test, they will be eligible for selection. But considering the workload in ODIs, it is only natural that they will return in the ODIs. T20s are not our focus currently,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

India Predicted XI For Sri Lanka T20Is:- Ishan Kishan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Chahar, and a few others also stand a chance of making the T20I squad.

Other Contenders:- Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.



