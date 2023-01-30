Home

Prithvi Shaw in Place of Shubman Gill – Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Suggests India’s Playing XI vs New Zealand For 3rd T20I

Ind vs NZ, 3rd T20I: After two back-to-back failures, Kaneria wants Shubman Gill to be replaced by Prithvi Shaw.

“You can give him a chance in Shubman Gill’s place” – Danish Kaneria on Prithvi Shaw



Lahore: Thanks to Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, India edged New Zealand by six wickets in a thriller on Sunday in Lucknow. Now, with the decider at Ahmedabad round the corner, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has suggested a change in the playing XI of the hosts. After two back-to-back failures, Kaneria wants Shubman Gill to be replaced by Prithvi Shaw.

“It’s the last game. You’ve seen how Shubman Gill plays. Prithvi Shaw is an exciting young cricketer. He is known for his attacking game. You can give him a chance in Shubman Gill’s place. Shaw has the flair. If he plays consistently, he can do wonders,” Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

“No doubt Shubman Gill is a fantastic batter, but he needs to look at the flaws in his batting. He needs to work on his spin and bounce. India have won, but there is a need for improvement. At times, there’ll be difficult conditions,” he added.

Kaneria also reckoned Ishan Kishan cannot be dropped due to the lack of specialist keepers.

Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to end with 99 for eight. Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs. Chasing 100, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 26 as India scored 101 for four in 19.5 overs.

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far,” Hardik told after the game. “I don’t mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20.



