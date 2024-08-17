Home

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Private Doctors, Hospitals In Maharashtra Join IMA’s Indefinite Strike

Resident doctors resorted to an indefinite strike on Tuesday to express solidarity with their counterparts from other cities demonstrating against the rape-murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital dated August 9.

Kolkata: Junior doctors stage a protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (PTI photo)

Mumbai: In a significant development in the Kolkata rape-murder case, private hospitals in Maharashtra have rallied with government house surgeons in launching an open-ended strike from August 13. The unsettling incident of a post-graduates trainee’s rape and murder at a hospital in Kolkata has catalyzed this work stoppage, following an appeal from the IMA.

Except for emergencies, elective services such as outpatient departments, planned surgeries, and lab procedures were affected, according to the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

The Central-MARD has demanded an impartial and transparent investigation into the Kolkata incident, speedy formation of an expert committee for implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, improved security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well-equipped guards, quality hostels, and proper on-call rooms for resident doctors.

Pratik Debaje, president of Maharashtra State Association of Residential Doctors (Central-MARD), said representatives met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur and Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif in Kolhapur and raised their demands.

IMA Announces Strike

Indian Medical Association has announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on Saturday to protest the rape-murder incident and the subsequent vandalism at the Kolkata hospital.

IMA vice-president Shivkumar Utture said private doctors and hospitals in Maharashtra began the 24-hour protest at around 6 AM. Elective services were suspended, while emergency services were being attended to, he said.

The Mumbai civic body moved medical officers from peripheral to tertiary hospitals to manage services, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. He said 43 doctors reported for work at the civic-run King Edward Memorial Hospital, 41 in Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, 45 in R N Cooper Hospital, and 45 in BYL Nair Hospital.

In Thane city and district, protest marches were taken out in Kalyan, Bhiwandi and other locations by people where women joined in large numbers.

Rallies were also held in Navi Mumbai, the satellite city of Mumbai, by members of the medical profession. A protest march of doctors was organised from Kalwa Hospital and Medical College, culminating at Thane collector’s office.

Private medical practitioners shouted slogans condemning the Kolkata incident and waved placards demanding justice.

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) members staged a protest in Mumbai demanding justice for the Kolkata doctor.

