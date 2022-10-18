Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Private Helicopter Crashes 2 km From Kedarnath, 6 Including 2 Pilots Dead

Dehradun: At least 6 people are feared dead in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand’s Garudchadi. The administration team has left for the spot for relief and rescue work.  Confirming the casualties, Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister said, “Six people died in the helicopter crash in Phata, Uttarakhand.”Also Read – Uttarakhand On High Alert After Letter Threatens To Blow Up Badrinath, Kedarnath Shrines And Railway Stations

The Aryan helicopter was carrying six people, 2 pilots and 4 pilgrims. It took off from Guptkashi and was on its way to Kedarnath. It was set to cover 33km. Also Read – Woman Shot Dead, 5 Uttar Pradesh Cops Taken Hostage And Their Weapons Snatched In Uttarakhand

Expressing grief over the incident, Aviation minister Jyotiradiya Scindia asserted, “The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation.” Also Read – Weather Forecast: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Predicted For THESE States

According to reports, the helicopter caught fire above Garud Chatti. The cause of the fire is not known. The weather in Kedarnath is very unpredictable. Bad weather could also have caused this crash as visibility in the area is very low.

JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA’S TWEET ON KEDARNATH HELICOPTER CRASH

WATCH: RESCUE TEAM AT THE CRASH SITE

UTTARAKHAND CM ORDERS PROBE

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in a tweet said, “the crash near Kedarnath site is very sad. SDRF team has been deployed for the relief and rescue operations, a probe has been ordered.”





