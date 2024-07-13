Priyanka Attacks BJP In Heated Political Slugfest Over ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’

Home

Attacking the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi remarked that it was no surprise that those who opposed the Constitution and called for its abolition would indulge in such tactics like marking ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday launched a blistering attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the political slugfest over the latter announcing June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’– the day Emergency was declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

Accusing the BJP of indulging in “negative politics”, Priyanka, in a veiled dig at the saffron party, remarked that it was no surprise that those who opposed the Constitution and called for its abolition would indulge in such tactics like marking a ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’.

‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’

The Congress leader’s remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement that June 25 will be observed as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ to commemorate the “massive contributions of those who endured inhuman pains of the period.”

In a sharp reaction to the announcement, Priyanka Gandhi stated that the great people of India have achieved Independence and their Constitution by fighting a historic battle and asserted that those who have have faith in the Constitution are the only ones who will protect it.

“Those who made the Constitution, those who have faith in the Constitution, will only protect the Constitution,” Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.

‘Those who attacked constitution…’

Taking a sharp dig at the BJP, Priyanka said it comes as no surprise that those who “attacked” the Constitution and wanted to “abolish” it, are indulging in “negative politics” of marking ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’.

“Those who opposed the implementation of the Constitution, formed a commission to review the Constitution, called for the abolition of the Constitution, repeatedly attacked the Constitution and the soul of democracy with their decisions and actions, they are indulging in the negative politics of marking ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’. What is so surprising about this?” she said.

The announcement of marking June 25 as ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas’ has triggered a political slugfest with the Congress terming it as yet another “headline-grabbing exercise in hypocrisy” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Modi Mukt Diwas’

In its counter to the ‘Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'(Day of Murder of Constitution) declaration, the grand-old party has asserted termed June 4– the day of Lok Sabha election results– as ‘Modi Mukt Diwas’.

“June 4 will go down in history as Modi Mukti Diwas,” it said.

Meanwhile, the BJP top brass has defended the Centre’s move, claiming it will remind people of the Congress’ “dictatorial mindset”.

The Lok Sabha poll results, announced on June 4, saw the BJP with 240 seats falling short of the 272-majority mark. However, the party-led NDA secured the mandate for a third straight term with 293 seats.

