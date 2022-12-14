Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Requests Nimrit Kaur to Stop Targeting Her, Says Bahot Battameez Ho Jati Hai

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Vs Nimrit Kaur in Bigg Boss 16: Read on to know what Priyanka said to Nimrit about the constant targeting

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Requests Nimrit Kaur to Stop Targeting Her, Says 'Bahot Battameez Ho Jati Hai'

Bigg Boss 16 has a total roller coaster of emotions of a ride for several contestants. While controversies are pretty normal in the house, sometimes getting targeted for every petty reason can be a little overwhelming. Such is the case with contestants Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actresses who are always at loggerheads same to have opened up about their issues in the latest episode. Read on to know what Priyanka said to Nimrit about the constant targeting. During the most recent nomination task, Nimrit was seen targeting Priyanka once again.

Talking about Priyanka, Nimrit said, “Unhe lagta hai ki woh bohot tameezdar hai par woh nahi hai. Unhe realise bhi nahi hota ya woh jaan bhuj ke aisa karti hai ki woh bohot battameez ho jaati hai. Bohot personal ho jaati hai aur phir bolti hai ki dil ki toh tum bohot acchi ho, mujhe tumse koi problem nahi hai”.

Later, reacting to this, Bigg Boss 16’s co-contestant Shalin Bhanot said, “Jo aapko insecurity haina ki Priyanka aapke baare main baat kaarti hai, woh kabhi nahi karti”. To which Priyanka added, “Priyanka to Nimrit – Behen, hath jod ke bolti hoon, mera peecha chado yaar!!”. Well it is going to show that Priyanka wants to be the peacemaker between the both but the situations being created by Nimrit are just not helping it.




Published Date: December 14, 2022 7:24 PM IST





