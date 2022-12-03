Saturday, December 3, 2022
Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Who Wore Yellow Gown Better at Red Sea Fim International Festival

Priyanka Chopra vs Sonam Kapoor: It’s a fashion face-off between two big Bollywood celebrities. Who carried the yellow gown better?

Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned heads at the Red Sea Fim International Festival Day 2 on Friday. The hot actresses Priyanka and Sonam raised the heat at the red carpet in gorgeous yellow gowns. While Priyanka showed up in a flowing yellow satin gown with a matching large cape. She wore diamond jewellery and flaunted her new favourite mermaid hair, Sonam Kapoor on the other hand, wore a yellow number with enormous and dramatic sleeves and also chunky diamond earrings. Sonam picked the yellow gown from Saramrad from the Marigold collection.

Sonam’s gigantic gown is a power orange colour that is made of hand-pleated silk with a wavy dramatic collar embracing the shoulders.

Several Bollywood stars jetted off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan.

Let us know in the comment section bellow who wore yellow better – Priyanka Chopra Jonas or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja?




Published Date: December 3, 2022 10:49 AM IST



Updated Date: December 3, 2022 10:52 AM IST





