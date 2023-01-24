National

Priyanka Chopra Looks HOT in Her New Sexy Look in White Strapless Dress Fans Say Nick Jonas is so Lucky

Priyanka Chopra’s latest photos of her short hair with new colour have taken the internet by storm.

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Looks HOT in Her New Sexy Look in White Strapless Dress, Fans Say ‘Nick Jonas is so Lucky’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared to have returned to social media in recent months post her personal break to spend time with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas. She dropped a couple of stunning photos of herself and the internet is swooning. She posed in a strapless white outfit and flaunted her short hair in a new colour. Priyanka Chopra’s bare eye makeup, flushed cheeks, and glossy lips further highlighted her beauty. Her selfies were taken in a variety of settings, including a car and inside a room.PeeCee captioned her photos, “When the glam is so fun you gotta go out. ❤️😍 #nofilterneeded @bulgari.”

PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S BEAUTY AND BEYOND MORNING SELFIES

Priyanka Chopra’s selfies went viral in no time as her fans dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “She doesn’t look like a mom.” Another user wrote, “Still so young and beautiful.” One of them also wrote, “Nick Jonas is so lucky.”

Priyanka Chopra had gone to Malibu’s beach over the weekend with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti to enjoy some time together. On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Russo Brothers produced Citadel. Priyanka Chopra’s fans are excited to see her in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Watch this space for more updates on Priyanka Chopra!




Published Date: January 24, 2023 11:41 AM IST





