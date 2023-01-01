Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas' Raatan Lambiyan Version Will Melt Your Heart And It Has Baby Malti Too, Watch Video

Nick Jonas’ favourite song is Raatan Lambiyaan from Shershaah movie. Here’s the video you can check out.

Priyanka Chopra has made her husband, singer Nick Jonas desi as he loves listening to Indian songs. Before entering 2023, Nick was seen making his own version of ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ from Shershaah movie featuring Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Nick, in the video, was seen feeling grateful for 2022. It had pictures and videos of Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas that never made it to Instagram. The video also features his parents Denise Joans and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr in matching pyjama sets.

Priyanka and Nick’s fans were surprised to hear the music Raatan Lambiyan. A user wrote, “Love the Bollywood music in the background. Love him for embracing the Indian culture.” Another wrote, “This is so sweet 💗 im not accepte to nkck choice this song Happy New Year 💙💫.” “National jiju choice of songs..,” wrote a fan. Sung by Asees Kaur, Jubin Nautiyal and Tanishk Bagchi, Raataan Lambiyan has won the heart of millions.



