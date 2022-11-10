Priyanka Chopra Jonas drops a cute picture online on Thursday evening as she reunited with her husband Nick Jonas after her India visit. Did you check it out yet?

Priyanka Chopra Shares a Fuzzy Picture With Baby Daughter Marie, Reunites With Nick in LA – See Cute Photo

Priyanka Chopra’s Picture: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back in Los Angeles after her first India visit in the last three years. The actor drops a cute picture with her family from the LA home. On Thursday evening, PC took to Instagram and posted a lovely picture. She can be seen holding her tiny daughter Marie Malti Chopra Jonas in her hands. The actor’s husband, Nick Jonas, is seen simply looking at her woman with so much love in his eyes and a smile on his face.

The picture speaks volumes of the purest form of love that one shares – the love between a mother and her child, that a man shares with his wife, and that wholesome feeling that one gets with the family. The picture also radiates the warm and fuzzy feeling of being with the family, especially when the festive season is around.

CHECK PRIYANKA CHOPRA-NICK JONAS’ NEW PHOTO FROM LOS ANGELES:

Priyanka was recently in India for the promotion of her haircare brand Anomaly. She launched a few new stores in Mumbai and also interacted with the media about her upcoming projects. PC is going to make her comeback in Bollywood with Jee Le Zara which also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in leading roles. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar.

