Priyanka Chopra Snuggles Daughter Malti For a Magazine Shoot, The Adorable Duo Wins Hearts in Red- WATCH

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable BTS video with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra from a magazine shoot.

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable behind-the-scenes video from a magazine shoot with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra to her Instagram Stories. In the clip, Priyanka can be seen curled up on a red carpeted floor next to a red wall. For the shoot, PeeCee was seen adorning stunning red ankle-length bodycon dress. Malti is seated directly in front of her, facing her back to the camera.

Priyanka Chopra posed barefoot in a red midi dress with a statement choker in a picture from cover photoshoot. While shooting, Priyanka held her daughter Malti close to her chest and hugged her, showing off her baby’s red dress. The adorable mother-daughter duo is winning hearts on Internet as they twin in all-red.

Priyanka Chopra With Her Daughter Malti Marie Chopra For a Magazine Shoot:

Priyanka Chopra also shared a still from the shoot and captioned it, “Another one of our many firsts together… #MM.”

Priyanka Chopra Opens up on Her Decision to Opt Surrogacy

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, Priyanka Chopra opens up about her early stressful days of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s birth while also slamming trolls about her decision to choose surrogacy. “I had medical complications. You don’t know me, you don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my or my daughter’s medical history public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were.”

In January, last year, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had shared a simple, picture-less post celebrating Malti’s arrival, writing, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.” She was in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for her first 100 days before coming home in time for Mother’s Day.



