Priyanka Chopra Soaks in Some Dubai Sun in Yellow Swimsuit, Spends Weekend in Style – Pics And Videos

Priyanka Chopra’s holiday pics from Dubai: Priyanka Chopra Jonas spent her last weekend in Dubai. The actor took to social media to share a few glimpses of all the fun she had before moving back to LA after attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The pictures that PC shared show her enjoying water sports and simply soaking in the sun on a yacht.

In one picture, Priyanka is seen lying on the deck of the yacht in a yellow swimsuit as the waves caress her body. In another picture, she is seen posing with a wine glass in hand as the beautiful Dubi skyline is visible in the background. She also enjoys jet-ski and shares a video of the same. Priyanka wears a snake-print co-ord set and poses for a picture while enjoying her time away from home.

CHECK OUT THESE PICS AND VIDEOS OF PRIYANKA CHOPRA ENJOYING HER TIME IN DUBAI:

Priyanka made two appearances on the red carpet of the Red Sea Film Festival. For her first appearance, she wore a golden and silver Tony Ward Couture gown; for another, she chose a fully golden/ yellow satin by Nicholas Jebran. The former Miss World chose exquisite jewellery from Bulgari on both occasions. She looked lovely.



