Friday, November 4, 2022
National

Priyanka Chopra Wears Denim Pantsuit With a Tiny Matching Bralette But That Big Hair is Everything

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks absolutely striking in her latest look. She wears a denim-on-denim pantsuit, a matching bralette, and big curly hair. Check out her pictures here.

Priyanka Chopra Wears Denim Pantsuit With a Tiny Matching Bralette But That Big Hair is Everything! - See Pics
Priyanka Chopra Wears Denim Pantsuit With a Tiny Matching Bralette But That Big Hair is Everything! – See Pics

Priyanka Chopra in denim pantsuit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in India to promote her haircare brand Anomaly. The actor has been visiting and launching various stores in Mumbai as part of the promotional campaign for the brand. Now, this also means that we are getting to see many back-to-back stylish looks of Priyanka.

The actor was recently clicked at the launch of a new store in Mumbai where she turned up wearing a denim-on-denim pantsuit. The former Miss World flaunted her gorgeous frame in a boxy pantsuit and teamed it up with a matching bralette. Priyanka looked like the boss lady that she is and her hair added the required edginess to the whole look.

Priyanka’s denim pantsuit was from the designer label Ronno Kobo. As part of her makeup, she went with her dark berry lips, bronzed cheeks and slightly kohled eyes. Her big overly curly hair stood out in the entire look.

CHECK PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S PICTURES IN A DENIM PANTSUIT HERE:

Priyanka Chopra launches her haircare brand in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra launches her haircare brand in Mumbai (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra wears a boxy denim pantsuit

Priyanka Chopra wears a boxy denim pantsuit (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka served another striking look recently. She wore a white crop top that came with underwired detailing but the catch here was that underbust gems part that stole the show from her overall look.

CHECK PRIYANKA CHOPRA’S UNDERBUST GEMS CROP TOP LOOK:

Priyanka Chopra wears underbust gems with crop top

Priyanka Chopra wears underbust gems with crop top (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka has impressed the fashion police worldwide with her taste in style. Which one of these two looks is better?




Published Date: November 4, 2022 12:41 PM IST





