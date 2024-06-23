Home

News

NEET Controversy: Priyanka Gandhi Calls PM Modi ‘Helpless’, BJP Terms It ‘Dirty Politics’

New Delhi: In response to the postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 medical exam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Narendra Modi government over the alleged irregularities in na

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: In response to the postponement of the NEET-PG 2024 medical exam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Narendra Modi government over the alleged irregularities in national competitive exams, including the NEET-UG, alleging that it has handed over the entire education system to the “mafia” and the “corrupt”. Taking a jibe, the Congress leader stated the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) government has become the single biggest hurdle in front of the future of the youth. “The political stubbornness and arrogance of handing over the country’s education and the future of the children to greedy and sycophantic incompetent people has made paper leaks, cancellation of exams, disappearance of education from campuses and political hooliganism the identity of our education system,” the Congress leader said in her post in Hindi.

“The situation has become such that the BJP government cannot conduct even an examination in a fair manner. Today, the BJP government has become the single biggest hurdle in front of the future of the youth. The capable youth of the country are wasting their precious time and energy in fighting the corruption of the BJP and the helpless Modi ji is just watching the spectacle,” the post further reads.

NEET-UG :- पेपर लीक

NEET-PG :- रद्द

UGC-NET :- रद्द

CSIR-NET :- रद्द आज ये देश की कुछ सबसे बड़ी परीक्षाओं का हाल है। भाजपा राज में समूची शिक्षा का ढाँचा माफियाओं-भ्रष्टाचारियों के हवाले हो चुका है। लालची और चाटुकार किस्म के अयोग्य लोगों के हाथ में देश की शिक्षा और बच्चों… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 23, 2024

Responding to the NEET and UGC-NET issues, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI, “I would say there is an education emergency in this country, the rate at which exams are being cancelled, the rate at which the Education Minister is refusing to hold himself accountable. We are seeing how one paper after another is being postponed or cancelled. Dharmendra Pradhan had refused any inquiry regarding the NEET paper leak… Just transferring the NTA chairman will not work. As far as the Education Ministry is concerned, Dharmendra Pradhan will have to resign for being a complete failure…”

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG, conducted for admission to postgraduate medical courses, was scheduled to be held on June 23 but was postponed as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of some competitive exams, including the NEET-Undergraduate (UG). It is the fourth entrance exam to be impacted in recent days.

The NTA on Friday announced the postponement of the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET), citing unavoidable circumstances and logistic issues. It came two days after the agency cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) within 24 hours of its conduct saying the integrity of the exam had been compromised, and a massive row on NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court.

In response to the Congress leaders’ criticism, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that the NEET-UG paper leak controversy is connected to Congress ally RJD in Bihar. “The strings of NEET-UG paper leak are linked to Congress’s ally RJD. To cover it up, AAP itself was posting fake videos. The remaining exams have been postponed so that the opposition cannot play with the future of the students and cannot use them for its dirty politics,” tweeted BJP leader Amit Malviya.

NEET-UG पेपर लीक के तार कांग्रेस के सहयोगी राजद से जुड़े हैं। जिस पर पर्दा डालने के लिए आप खुद फर्जी वीडियो पोस्ट कर रही थीं। बाक़ी परीक्षाएं इसलिए स्थगित की गयी हैं ताकि विपक्ष छात्रों के भविष्य के साथ खिलवाड़ न कर सके, अपनी निकृष्ट राजनीति के लिए उनका इस्तेमाल न कर सके। https://t.co/6s7oz3ft1r — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 23, 2024





Topics







