Priyanka Gandhi signs nomination papers, kicks off campaign in Kalpetta

Wayanad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra officially signed her nomination papers today in Wayanad, surrounded by local leaders. Following this, commenced her nomination roadshow.  Thousands of people, including UDF leaders and workers, gathered in Kalpetta to participate in the program welcoming Priyanka.

Priyanka, who arrived in the hill district on Tuesday night along with her mother — Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi — led the roadshow along with her brother — Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi — from the new bus stand at Kalpetta.

Priyanka’s husband, Robert Vadra, and one of their children were also seen along with her in the open-roof vehicle along with other senior party and IUML leaders during the roadshow.

UDF workers and supporters as well as members of the general public of all age groups, who were waiting since early morning, welcomed her carrying placards with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi’s photographs, balloons in the party colours and drum beats.

Balloons in the party colours of the Congress and its ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also lined both sides of the nearly two kilometer long roadshow route.

Green flags of IUML and the tricolour of the Congress, which were absent during Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in April this year, were also seen, but in very few numbers.

Priyanka would be contesting against LDF’s Sathyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas.

The by-election for Wayanad LS seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad.





