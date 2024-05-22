Home

News

Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP in Jharkhand, Says Centre Has Weakened Democracy

“ BJP has weakened democracy in the last 10 years, as well as institutions like Parliament and Judiciary,” Priyanka Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Godda, Jharkhand.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Ranchi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government has weakened parliamentary and judicial institutions as well as India’s democracy. “BJP has weakened democracy in the last 10 years, as well as institutions like Parliament and Judiciary,” she said while addressing a rally in Jharkhand’s Godda.

Priyanka Gandhi, once again claimed that the BJP is adamant on changing the constitution. “If they (the BJP) come to power again, they will change the Constitution and cut down on reservations,” she said.

She further amplified her attack by claiming that injustice is being done to Jharkhand’s former CM Hemant Soren, “PM Modi put Hemant Soren behind bars on false cases; and his wife Kalpana is fighting like a lioness… Earlier, debates were held in Parliament for framing laws, but now they (BJP leaders) attack the opposition.”

“BJP thought of sailing through smoothly by putting Hemant Soren behind bars, but instead the tribals have emerged stronger and are challenging the saffron party for its anti-tribal policies” she said.

Hemant Soren was arrested on January 31 in connection with an alleged land scam.

“The BJP-led central government is framing policies for billionaires, and it has sold the nation’s assets like airports and ports to industrialists. It also waived Rs 16 lakh crore of several billionaires, but failed to provide any relief to farmers, who are committing suicides,” she claimed.

Vadra alleged that capitalists are “eying your ‘Jal, Jungle and Jameen’ (water, forest and land)”, and Godda is an example of that, where the Adani Group has set up a mega power plant, but “electricity is not available for the poor here”.

Priyanka Vadra was rallying for congress candidate Pradeep Yadav who is against BJP’s Nishikant Dubey from Godda seat in Jharkhand

(With PTI Inputs)







