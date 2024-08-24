Home

‘Height Of Barbarism’: Priyanka Gandhi Slams ‘Bulldozer Justice’ After MP Man’s House Razed

Priyanka Gandhi termed the practice of Bulldozer Justice as “height of barbarism”. (FILE/PTI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday termed the so-called alleged practice of ‘bulldozer justice’ as “barbaric” which must be stopped as circumvents the courts and rule of law.

“If someone is accused of a crime, then only the court can decide his crime and punishment. But punishing the family of the accused as soon as the allegation is made, taking away the roof from their heads, not following the law, disobeying the court, and demolishing the house of the accused as soon as the allegation is made – this is not justice,” Priyanka said in a post on X in Hindi.

Terming ‘bulldozer action’ against accused person as the “height of barbarism and injustice”, Priyanka Gandhi stressed that there should a difference between the lawmakers, the law keepers and the lawbreakers.

“The governments cannot behave like criminals,” she added.

Following the law, Constitution, democracy and humanity are the minimum conditions of governance in a civilised society, the Congress general secretary further said.

Priyanka’s remarks came days after the local administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district demolished the house of a Muslim man who allegedly indulged in violence during a protest.

Training guns on the ruling BJP in state, Priyanka said; “One who cannot fulfil ‘rajdharma’ can neither work for the welfare of the society nor the country. Bulldozer justice is completely unacceptable, it must stop”.

Earlier this week, on Wednesday, protests erupted in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh after Ramgiri Maharaj, a Hindu seer, allegedly made objectionable remarks against Islam during a religious event at Shah Panchale village in Sinnar taluka of Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

The protests turned violent leading to injuries to two policemen and damage to several vehicles following which the local administration bulldozed the house of a Muslim man, Shahzad Ali, accused of taking part in the carnage.

“The house of Shahzad Ali under Kotwali police station limits was demolished. We had registered a case against 150 people for the violence on Wednesday. We had named 46 people,” an official had said.

