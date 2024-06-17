Home

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Contest From Wayanad As Rahul Gandhi Retains Rae Bareli

Rahul Gandhi had to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results.

Wayanad And Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP from Wayanad in Kerala and Rae Bareli from Uttar Pradesh will retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate the Wayanad seat. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest from Wayanad. This was announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday.

Mallikarjun Kharge Announces Decisions

Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the media following a meeting with the Congress’ senior leaders at his New Delhi residence.

“Rahul Gandhi won from two Lok Saba seats but as per the law, he has to vacate one. Rahul Gandhi will retain Rae Bareli and we have decided that Priyanka ji will fight from Wayanad,” said Kharge while making the announcement.

Difficult Decision, Emotional Connection With Both Rae Bareli And Wayanad: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi expressed that choosing between Rae Bareli and Wayanad was a challenging decision due to his emotional ties to both places.

“The last five years as a member of Parliament from Wayanad have been a very fantastic and enjoyable experience. The people of Wayanad gave me support, energy to fight in a very difficult time. I will never forget that….

“I will continue to visit Wayanad and the promises we made to Wayanad will be fulfilled,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi said both Rae Bareli and Wayanad “will get two MPs”.

“I have an old relation with Rae Bareli and I am very happy that I will be representing it. This was not an easy decision, because affection is with both (Wayanad and Rae Bareli),” he said.

Congress’s Top Leadership Present At Meeting

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, Rahul Gandhi, and party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those present during the discussions.

Rahul Gandhi has to vacate one of the seats within 14 days of the Lok Sabha results, which came out on June 4.

Won’t Let People Of Wayanad Feel Rahul’s Absence: Priyanka

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi said that she would not let the people of Wayanad feel Rahul’s absence.

“I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi’s) absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Raebareli. We will both be present in Raebareli and Wayanad,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

