Probable Playing 11, Pitch Conditions, Weather Forecast

IND vs ENG: Watch video to know about the probable playing 11 of India vs England T20 Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval stadium pitch conditions and Adelaide’s weather during the T20 World Cup Semi-Final match.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2 Match Preview Video: India will take on England in the semi-final 2 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on November 10 (Thursday) at Adelaide Oval Stadium in Australia. India and England have played 22 T20I matches against each other in head-to-head encounters in T20Is. India has won 12 games while England has won 10 matches, therefore India has an upper hand over England in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Watch video to know about the probable playing 11 of India vs England T20 Semi-Final, Adelaide Oval stadium pitch conditions and Adelaide’s weather during the T20 World Cup Semi-Final match.

India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal – Probable Playing XI

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichdran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

England probable XI: Jos Buttler (C), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Mooen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood



