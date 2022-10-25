Probable Playing 11s For Todays Australia vs Sri Lanka

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 WC Match at Perth Stadium, Perth at 4:30 PM IST October 25 Tuesday

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Australia and Sri Lanka will square off against each other at Perth Stadium, Perth at 4:30 PM IST October 25 Tuesday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AUS vs SL Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at 4 PM IST – October 24.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team

Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Mitchell Marsh, Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood



Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

AUS vs SL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AUS vs SL Squads

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka