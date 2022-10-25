Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalProbable Playing 11s For Todays Australia vs Sri Lanka
National

Probable Playing 11s For Todays Australia vs Sri Lanka

admin
By admin
0
75



AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

AUS vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 WC Match at Perth Stadium, Perth at 4:30 PM IST October 25 TuesdayAlso Read – Hunt For New West Indies Coach Likely To Begin Soon With ODI World Cup Next Year and T20 Showpiece at Home In 2024

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Australia and Sri Lanka will square off against each other at Perth Stadium, Perth at 4:30 PM IST October 25 Tuesday.  Also Read – Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, Match 19 T20 World Cup 2022: When and Where to Watch in India

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, AUS vs SL Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Australia vs Sri Lanka, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Also Read – Highlights SA vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: NO RESULT as Match Called-Off Due to Rain

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at 4 PM IST – October 24.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

AUS vs SL Dream11 Team

Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Maheesh Theekshana

Captain: Mitchell Marsh, Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

AUS vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

AUS vs SL Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

AUS vs SL Squads

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Kane Richardson

Sri Lanka Squad: Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Pathum Nissanka





Source link

Previous articleViral Video: Retired IAS Officers Daughter Vandalises Diya Stalls With Floor Wiper in Lucknows Gomtinagar
Next articleDelhi Fire Department Receives 201 Fire Calls On Diwali
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677