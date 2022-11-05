Probe Reveals Oreva Group Spent Only Rs 12 Lakh Of Allotted Rs 2 Crores

The group had sub-contracted the renovation and given the responsibility of fixing the bridge to Dhrangadhra-based firm DevPrakash Solutions.

Morbi Bridge Collapse: The probe into the Morbi tragedy which killed over 130 people has revealed that the company responsible for the renovation of the bridge spent only Rs 12 lakh of the allotted Rs 2 crores. Ahmedabad-based Oreva group which is a subsidiary of Ajanta was responsible for the renovation and repair of the colonial-era suspension cable bridge in Morbi. According to a TOI report, the company went ahead with a “cosmetic” renovation and spent only 6% of the total amount allotted for the renovation of the bridge.

Oreva Group chairman Jaysukh Patel who was given the contract of Morbi bridge maintenance in March this year announced on October 24 that the bridge was safe to be reopened on Gujarati New Year.

Probe Reveals Series Of Lapses By Oreva Group

The investigation into the cause of the tragedy has highlighted several irregularities by the Oreva Group. The group had sub-contracted the renovation and given the responsibility of fixing the bridge to Dhrangadhra-based firm DevPrakash Solutions. Like Oreva, the subcontractors too lacked the technical know-how required for such work.

The money spent on repairing the bridge is mentioned in documents seized from DevPrakash Solutions.

Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited Was Awarded The Contract For Next 15 Years In March

A 15-year maintenance contract was signed between Morbi Municipal Corporation and Ajanta Manufacturing Private Limited, the parent company of Oreva Group, in March 2022 that was valid till 2037. According to media reports, the company was required to invest eight to twelve months into maintenance work. However, the group violated these terms and reopened the bridge within seven months of closing allegedly without informing the Morbi civic body.

Latest Updates On Morbi Bridge Collapse Probe

