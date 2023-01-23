Home

Women’s IPL Team Auction: Process Starts at 10 AM IST; Adanis, Ambanis, Glazers Set to Submit Technical Bids

Women’s IPL Team Auction: IPL Team owners, Adanis, Ambanis, the Glazer family and 30 other business houses have picked WIPL Team Tenders.

WIPL Teams Auction: BIG Day for Women's CRICKET, IPL Teams, Adanis, Ambanis, Glazers & others to SUBMIT Technical BIDS today for Women IPL Teams:



Mumbai: With the Women’s IPL set to make its debut this season, there are still a lot of technicalities that need to be done in order to get the dream started. For starters, teams need to be bought and there need to be owners. The team auction takes place today (January 23, Monday where top corporate houses of the country will officially enter the fray to buy teams. IPL Team owners, Adanis, Ambanis, the Glazer family, and 30 other business houses have picked WIPL Team Tenders. The parties who are interested are supposed to submit their technical bids starting at 10 AM IST.

Mumbai-based law firm Argus Partners will evaluate the technical bids for the BCCI. The parties that will be cleared by the BCCI will then be asked to place financial bids by Wednesday.

According to the report, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans will be submitting bids to own teams in Women’s IPL.

Besides the IPL teams, other entities are also believed to have bought the tender document. January 23 is the deadline to submit the technical bids for evaluation. According to the rules in the tender, a single party can bid for more than one city.

With no base price set, the bids will be accpeted for a 10-year period from 2023 to 2032. The Women’s IPL is likely to start in the first week of March, although the BCCI has not officially announced the dates.

