Producers of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer ‘Shakeela’ Announce ‘Jai Hind, Jai Sindh,’ a Patriotic Saga with Romance

After the success of the Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha-starrer “Shakeela,” which garnered widespread acclaim on OTT platforms, producers Sammy Nanwani and Sammy’s Magic Cinema are thrilled to announce their latest project: “Jai Hind, Jai Sindh” Set for release in 2026, this upcoming film is a heartfelt patriotic saga that intertwines romance with the heroic spirit of the Sindhi community from Indias Partition to the present day.

Jai Hind, Jai Sindh

The overwhelming response to the previous projects has inspired the producers to dive deeper into stories that resonate with cultural roots. Jai Hind, Jai Sindh is a film that will not only highlight the courage and resilience of India during Partition but also explore the poignant love story amid the struggles faced by the Sindhi community.

“Jai Hind, Jai Sindh” will delve into the emotional and historical complexities of Indias Partition, with a particular focus on the unique experiences of the Sindhi people. The film aims to narrate a compelling story of love, loss, and hope, set against the backdrop of one of the most significant events in Indian history. It will also celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Sindh, a civilisation that has endured for over 5,000 years.

Currently in the early stages of development, “Jai Hind, Jai Sindh” is already generating excitement within the industry. With its powerful themes and historical significance, the film is expected to resonate deeply with audiences, offering a new perspective on the Partition and the indomitable spirit of the Sindhi community.

Sammy’s Magic Cinema continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, delivering films that are both entertaining and culturally significant. “Jai Hind, Jai Sindh” is poised to be a monumental addition to the patriotic genre of Indian cinema.