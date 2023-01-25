Home

Business

Tata Motors Q3 Results: Profit Rises After Two Years, Revenue Soars 22% YoY

The automobile major’s standalone net profit for the third quarter jumped nearly threefold to Rs 506.19 crore, and revenue increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 15,794 crore.

Tata Motors Q3 Results: Profit Rises After Two Years, Revenue Soars 22% YoY

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,958 crore for the quarter ended December (Q3 FY23), against a loss of Rs 1,516 crore a year ago (Q3 FY22). The consolidated revenue from operations rose 22.5 per cent year on year (YoY) to Rs 88,489 crore. The topline too, beat the estimated figure of Rs 82,738 crore.

Tata Motors Ltd’s consolidated operating profit, calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 9,900 crore. Tata Motors Ltd’s arm Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc (JLR) also reported a strong 28 per cent growth in revenue to 6.04 billion pound sterling, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin expanded a sharp 230 basis points YoY to 3.7 per cent. The EBITDA margin, however, dipped 10 bps to 11.9%.

The automobile major’s standalone net profit for the third quarter jumped nearly threefold to Rs 506.19 crore, and revenue increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 15,794 crore.

The revenue from Tata Passenger Vehicles was up by 37 per cent in Q3 FY23 as against Q3 FY22.



