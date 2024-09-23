Project Water Security by The Art of Living

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the esteemed founder of The Art of Living and a renowned global spiritual leader, highlights a fundamental truth: “Our survival depends on water. It is the basis of our life force. We need to protect and nurture the source of water.” This guiding principle is vividly demonstrated through The Art of Living’s River Rejuvenation Projects, which have revitalised regions from Karnatakas rugged landscapes to Rajasthans arid stretches. Touching over 34.5 million people in 19,400 villages, these projects have established more than 92,000 groundwater recharge structures, removed 270 lakh cubic metres of silt from water bodies, and rejuvenated 59,000 square kilometres of land, conserving approximately 125.54 billion litres of water annually.

Healing rivers and water bodies throughout India

The Art of Living stands out for its holistic approach, partnering with governments, corporates, NGOs, and communities to create water management models that go beyond conservation. Their efforts are restoring ecosystems and empowering communities, demonstrating how integrated solutions can tackle environmental challenges.

Water conservation initiatives to make India water +ve

A Holistic Approach to Water Conservation in Karnataka

The efforts in Karnataka have been nothing short of transformative in regions such as the Kumudvathi, Vedavathi, and Palar river basins.

40,000+ structures designed to let rainwater naturally recharge the groundwater.

1,50,000+ trees planted

1,00,000+ cubic metres of desilting completed

13,000+ villages benefited

Bangalore, once known for its lakes and greenery, now exemplifies the impact of uncontrolled urban sprawl. The Art of Living is tackling this challenge:

14,000 groundwater recharge structures planned across the most affected areas..

500 JalTara structures already installed in Tumkur, Kolar, and Kanakapura

Plans are afoot to add about 10,000 groundwater structures in Chikballapur, Malur, and Devanahalli talukas – including 2,450 structures to be completed this year.

Sangareddy District, Telangana: Addressing Water Scarcity with JalTara

1,000 JalTara structures being built to enhance rainwater harvesting and boost groundwater levels

300 recharge structures completed

Ongoing work progressing steadily with CSR collaboration

44,000 Women Revive Naganadhi – after a 20 year dry spell!

This project showcases the power of combining grassroots efforts with innovative solutions, driving significant environmental and social change.

Revitalised the Naganadhi River and empowered over 44,000 women through MGNREGA

Providing employment, income stability, and technical training for women leaders

Rejuvenating 25 river streams across 15 districts in Tamil Nadu

Key Recognitions:

Highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in “Mann Ki Baat”

Awarded by Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi for exceptional contribution

Reviving Andhra’s Rivers: A Bold Step Toward Water Restoration

Issue: Declining rivers and groundwater due to deforestation, soil erosion, and overuse

Focus: Revitalising Cuddapah and Anantapur river basins

Progress: Phase 1 training completed in Kadapa

Current Work: 1,000 recharge structures planned for Muddanur Mandal, with 400 already in place

The Bhujal Shakti River Rejuvenation Project, Uttar Pradesh

Chamraua Block: Previously labelled “overexploited” in 2017 by the Groundwater Authority of Uttar Pradesh.

Achievements: 283 recharge shafts installed across 120 ponds and Subsurface dyke (SSD) implemented across 74 villages in six talukas.

Recognition: Water Conservation Appreciation Award by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for 2022-23.

Gobind Sagar Catchment Project in Lalitpur District, Uttar Pradesh demonstrates effective water management:

106 groundwater recharge structures installed (52 recharge wells, 52 boulder checks, 2 recharge bore wells).

New initiative to build 130 additional structures (boulder checks, recharge wells and more) across six villages in Lalitpur district.

Addressing water pollution & resource restoration with Jal Shuddhi & Pond Rehabilitation Projects in Punjab & Rajasthan

Punjab: Implemented 2 constructed wetlands (Jal Shuddhi tanks) to reduce pollution and improve water quality

Bhiwadi, Rajasthan: Rehabilitating a village pond to enhance ecological health and beautify the area

JalTara’s Groundbreaking Triumph in Maharashtra

57,480+ structures constructed

2,01,200 acres covered

Groundwater levels increased by 14 feet

Crop yield rose by 42%

Zero water logging, increased crop production and enhanced economic benefits

Through projects like these, The Art of Living isn’t just addressing the immediate water crisis – it is setting the stage for a future where communities live in harmony with their natural resources. Their initiatives demonstrate the potential of combining scientific know how, grassroots mobilisation, and a deep commitment to sustainability.The ripple effect of the organisation’s work will be felt for generations to come, proving that when we act with purpose and vision, we can truly change the world.

About The Art of Living Social Projects

Inspired by the world renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; The Art The Art of Living champions various initiatives, including water conservation, sustainable agriculture, afforestation, free education, skill development, women empowerment, integrated village development, renewable energy and waste management.

This is the concluding piece in a five part exploration into The Art of Livings transformative water conservation work across India

