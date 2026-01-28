COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TETRAPHARM, a Copenhagen-based biopharmaceutical company focused on neuroscience, psychiatry, and metabolic disorders, today announced promising preclinical data for TPC-026, a novel investigational compound being developed for the chronic treatment and long-term management of multiple metabolic disorders, including obesity. The preclinical findings support TPC-026 as a differentiated therapeutic candidate, designed to address underlying disease mechanisms, rather than symptoms alone, in line with TETRAPHARM’s core philosophy of cause-focused, personalized medicine. A Complementary Strategy to Current Metabolic Therapies Current therapies such as GLP-1 and amylin agonists have demonstrated strong efficacy in inducing rapid weight loss during the acute and subacute phases of treatment. TPC-026 is being developed with a distinct and complementary role: to support long-term, chronic use and maintenance once initial metabolic improvements have been achieved. TPC-026 is not intended to replace acute-phase therapies, but rather to act as a substitute following the acute and subacute phases, enabling sustained metabolic benefits over time. In the next phase of development, TPC-026 is planned to be evaluated in combination with GLP-1s, amylin agonists, and an additional compound yet to be disclosed, reflecting a rational, staged treatment paradigm. Designed for Long-Term Outcomes and Patient Well-Being TPC-026 has been designed with long-term use in mind. Preclinical data indicate a profile that aims to:
E-mail: [email protected]
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/tetrapharm/r/promising-preclinical-data-support-tpc-026-as-a-novel-chronic-therapy-for-metabolic-disorders-includ,c4298363
- Preserve lean body mass
- Avoid psychiatric side effects
- Maintain overall quality of life
