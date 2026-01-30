Bioretec Ltd Company announcement 30 January 2026 at 1.45 p.m EET TAMPERE, Finland, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Bioretec Ltd (“Bioretec”) has resolved to make the following proposals to the Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting of Bioretec is scheduled to be held on 8 May, 2026, and the company will publish the notice of the meeting separately. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the following remuneration be paid to the Board members for the term starting at the end of the Annual General Meeting and ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2027:
Tor-Oskar Karlberg, Chairperson of the Nomination Board, +358 50 910 6416
Attachment: Presentation of new candidate Certified adviser
Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29 About Bioretec Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries. The company’s latest innovation, the RemeOs™ product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025. Bioretec’s Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients. Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions. To learn more about Bioretec, visit www.bioretec.com This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com. https://news.cision.com/bioretec/r/proposals-of-the-shareholders–nomination-board-of-bioretec-ltd-to-the-annual-general-meeting-2026,c4300404 The following files are available for download:
- Chairperson of the Board: EUR 3,750 per month (2025: EUR 3,750);
- Deputy Chairperson of the Board: EUR 2,500 per month (2025: EUR 2,500) if the Board of Directors elects a Deputy Chairperson e.g. to support successor planning; and
- Board members: EUR 2,000 per month (2025: EUR 2,000)
- B.Sc. Microbiology, BBA Michael Piccirillo,
- LL.M Päivi Malinen,
- M.Sc. (Econ) Kustaa Poutiainen,
- Doctor of Science (Technology) Antti Vasara, and
- MD Justin Barad be re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.
- MBA, BS David Gill be elected as new member of the Board of Directors.
- Tor-Oskar Karlberg, from Stephen Industries Inc Oy (Chair)
- Rami Vehmas, from Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company
- Heinz Moitzi, from W&M GmbH
