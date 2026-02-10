TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Protai, www.protai.bio, an AI drug discovery startup, announced its participation in a series of major scientific conferences this spring, where it will present significant advances in its AIMS™ proteomics-aware-AI drug discovery platform and breakthrough preclinical results of its best-in-class KAT6A degrader program.
- Protai’s upcoming spring 2026 conference presentations:
- HDX-MS conference Strasbourg, 9-13 March 2026, Dr. Anjana Shenoy, Head of Proteomics
- ACS2026, Atlanta, March 2026, Kirill Pevzner, CTO
- TPD summit Europe, London, March 2026, Eran Seger (CEO) & Kirill Pevzner (CTO)
- Drug discovery chemistry, San Diego, April 2026, Kirill Pevzner (CTO)
- AACR 2026, San Diego, April 2026, Eran Seger (CEO) & Kirill Pevzner (CTO)
- AIMS™ Platform validated: Integration of AI-driven structural modeling with mass-spectrometry-based structural proteomics, which supported the lead optimization of the KAT6A Targeted Protein Degradation program.
- PRT-001 best-in-class results: New in vivo results from the company’s KAT6A degrader program.
