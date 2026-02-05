HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to Mordor Intelligence, the proteomics market size was valued at USD 29.92 billion in 2025 and projected to grow from USD 33.47 billion in 2026 to reach USD 58.66 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.87% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market expansion is supported by the growing focus on precision medicine, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for advanced analytical tools to understand complex biological systems. The proteomics market is being shaped by the expanding role of proteomic analysis in drug discovery, biomarker identification, and disease pathway analysis. Organizations are increasingly integrating proteomics into research workflows to improve target validation, enhance translational research, and support the development of targeted therapies. Continuous advancements in mass spectrometry, protein separation techniques, and data analysis platforms are further improving accuracy, sensitivity, and throughput, thereby supporting broader market adoption. Proteomics Market Regional Share Analysis North America represents a leading share of the proteomics market, driven by strong investment in biomedical research, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The region continues to adopt proteomics technologies across research, clinical, and commercial settings to support innovation in drug development and diagnostics. Europe holds a significant proteomics market share, supported by active research programs, growing focus on personalized medicine, and collaborative initiatives between academic institutions and industry participants. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, fueled by expanding research capabilities, increasing government funding for life sciences, and rising biotechnology investment across the region. Proteomics Market Trends & Forecast Growing Adoption of Proteomics in Drug Discovery and Development Proteomics is increasingly being used in drug discovery to identify disease biomarkers, study protein interactions, and improve understanding of therapeutic targets, supporting more efficient and targeted drug development processes. Integration of Proteomics with Precision Medicine Initiatives The integration of proteomics with genomics and other disciplines is strengthening its role in precision medicine, enabling more personalized approaches to disease diagnosis and treatment. Proteomics Industry Segmentation Overview By Component
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics. For any inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Software and Services
- Mass Spectrometry
- Spectroscopy
- Chromatography
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- Protein Microarrays
- Microfluidics
- X-ray Crystallography
- Other Technologies
- Drug Discovery & Development
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Biomarker Discovery
- Precision and Personalized Medicine
- Agricultural & Environmental Proteomics
- Other Applications
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Contract Research Organizations
- Other End-Users
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics. For any inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg SOURCE Mordor Intelligence Private Limited
Source link
Leave a Reply