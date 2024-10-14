NationalPolitics

Protesters burn down shops, hospitals after man killed in clash during idol immersion

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 14, 2024
0 28 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • Bahraich violence: Protesters burn down shops, hospitals after man killed in clash during idol immersion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation, stressing that anyone attempting to disrupt peace in Bahraich will face strict action.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Bahraich violence: Protesters burn down shops, hospitals after man killed in clash during idol immersion

Bahraich: Tensions rose on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district as protests erupted following a violent clash that occurred the previous day in the Mahasi area during the Durga idol immersion. As per the police, a total of 30 people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place in Maharajganj area of Mahasi and a hunt has been launched for the main accused.

Security has been heightened in the area today after protesters vandalized shops in local markets. The incident occurred on October 13, when, according to the police, a procession passing through a Muslim neighborhood led to an argument between two groups over an unspecified issue.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla was quoted as saying to news agency ANI, “In Mahasi’s Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a Masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired on him and thereafter a tense situation arose.”

“At various places, Visarjan was stopped, which some mischievous elements took advantage of and tried to create disturbance. 30 people have been taken into custody in the incident in Maharajganj in which a person was shot and a case has been registered. Search for the main accused who is absconding is underway,” Bahraich SP further added.

Since the incident, the police have been conducting route marches in the area to maintain law and order. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation, stressing that anyone attempting to disrupt peace in Bahraich will face strict action.

Sharing a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath stated, “Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them.”

“Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 14, 2024
0 28 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Accused were doing recce of NCP leader for some time, says Mumbai Police; case registered

October 13, 2024

BIG BREAKING: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang claims responsibility for Baba Siddique’s murder, says Salman Khan is…

October 13, 2024

Akshaya AK-672 ticket number winner list, agent name

October 13, 2024

Who was Baba Siddique? Politician, philanthropist known for his grand iftar parties, earned praise during pandemic, was friends with Bollywood stars

October 13, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow