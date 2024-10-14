Home

Bahraich violence: Protesters burn down shops, hospitals after man killed in clash during idol immersion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation, stressing that anyone attempting to disrupt peace in Bahraich will face strict action.

Bahraich: Tensions rose on Monday in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district as protests erupted following a violent clash that occurred the previous day in the Mahasi area during the Durga idol immersion. As per the police, a total of 30 people have been taken into custody in connection with the incident that took place in Maharajganj area of Mahasi and a hunt has been launched for the main accused.

Security has been heightened in the area today after protesters vandalized shops in local markets. The incident occurred on October 13, when, according to the police, a procession passing through a Muslim neighborhood led to an argument between two groups over an unspecified issue.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police (SP), Vrinda Shukla was quoted as saying to news agency ANI, “In Mahasi’s Maharajganj area, a procession was passing by a Masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues. A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired on him and thereafter a tense situation arose.”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Bahraich SP Vrinda Shukla says, “Mahasi’s Maharajganj area a procession was passing by a Masjid through a Muslim area. The groups argued on some issues…A person from the Hindu community died after bullets were fired on him…At various places, Visarjan… https://t.co/IfH76uNpTK pic.twitter.com/jUWNXr0ZRH — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2024

“At various places, Visarjan was stopped, which some mischievous elements took advantage of and tried to create disturbance. 30 people have been taken into custody in the incident in Maharajganj in which a person was shot and a case has been registered. Search for the main accused who is absconding is underway,” Bahraich SP further added.

Since the incident, the police have been conducting route marches in the area to maintain law and order. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation, stressing that anyone attempting to disrupt peace in Bahraich will face strict action.

Sharing a post on X, CM Yogi Adityanath stated, “Those who spoil the atmosphere in Mahsi of Bahraich district will not be spared. Safety is guaranteed to all, but instructions have been given to identify the rioters and those whose negligence led to the incident and take strict action against them.”

जनपद बहराइच के महसी में माहौल बिगाड़ने वालों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। सभी को सुरक्षा की गारंटी, लेकिन उपद्रवियों और जिनकी लापरवाही से घटना घटी है, ऐसे लोगों को चिह्नित कर कठोरतम कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए हैं। प्रतिमा विसर्जन जारी रहेगा। प्रशासन और पुलिस के अधिकारियों को मौके पर… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 13, 2024

“Immersion of idols will continue. Administration and police officials have been directed to be present on the spot and communicate with religious organizations to ensure that the immersion of idols is done on time,” the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.











