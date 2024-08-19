Home

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Protestors March Towards Kolkata Police Headquarters In Response To Summons To 2 Doctors

The Kolkata Police summoned woman BJP leader and former Lok Sabha member, Locket Chatterjee, and two doctors for allegedly making controversial social media posts revealing the identity of the woman junior doctor of state-run R.G Kar Medical College & Hospital who was raped and murdered on August 9.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

Kolkata: In a significant turn of events of Monday, doctors organized a march, heading from the Medical College to Kolkata Police headquarters, in response to a notice issued to two senior physicians. The physicians set out on foot from the Medical College, aiming for Lalbazar, which was just a kilometer away. They faced obstacles planted in their route by law enforcement, a tactic to hinder their progress. The physicians who partook in this event had joined the march with the intention of resolving their concerns through dialogue with the police officers.

Kolkata Police Summons 2 Doctors For Questioning Over Social Media Posts

City police insiders said that besides revealing the identity of the victim, there are also complaints against Chatterjee, an actress-turned-politician and the two doctors, for spreading misinformation through social media that has the potential of triggering tension. All three of them have been asked to be present at the city police headquarters in central Kolkata on Sunday by 3 PM.

The city police officials want to know from them the basis of information that prompted them to make some posts on social media that were apparently controversial, sources added.

Since the beginning, Kolkata Police had been issuing statements cautioning netizens to refrain from making posts on various social media platforms that might either reveal the identity of the victim or spread misinformation Even the Calcutta High Court’s division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya while ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder case also cautioned about making social media posts revealing the identity and pictures of the victim doctor.

Meanwhile, the civil society has launched a scathing attack on the Kolkata Police for its latest notification enforcing Section 163 of the Indian Civil Protection Code, 2023, around R.G. Kar Hospital for seven days starting from Sunday barring gatherings, protests, or rallies in the area during the period. The civil society has described this move as the “power domination” by the state administration to suppress spontaneous public protests at the epicentre of the crime.

