Provisional Merit List for Mop Up Round Released at bfuhs.ac.in

The Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 provisional mop up round result has been announced by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab.

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the Provisional mop up round result on the official website at bfuhs.ac.in.

The candidates must also note that they can submit their objections regarding provisional merit list on December 12, 2022. The final provisional merit list will be displayed on December 12, 2022.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 Provisional merit list: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the Provisional merit list:

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG

Click on the link that reads, “ Provisional Merit list for Mop Up Round of counselling”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download for future reference.



