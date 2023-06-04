PSG Vs Clermont: See pictures of Messi’s last match at the club

39 Photos
Updated: 04 Jun 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Yes, it’s true that I feel very well, Messi told t… more Yes, it’s true that I feel very well, Messi told the club website. The first year, I needed a little time to adapt to Paris for different reasons, but I started this season really differently, with a lot of desire.
1/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe react during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
2/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi leaves as he walks in the corridor after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
3/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
4/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (3rd-L) and his teammates reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
5/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
6/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
7/39Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – Paris St Germain v Clermont – Parc de Princes, Paris, France – June 3, 2023 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi and teammates celebrate winning the Ligue 1 with the trophy REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (REUTERS)
8/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C-L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (C-R) attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
9/39Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (First row – From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (AFP)
10/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
11/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
12/39 Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (From l – sitting) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
13/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
14/39(From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar leave after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (AFP)
15/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi is seen during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (AFP)
16/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe react during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
17/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi leaves as he walks in the corridor after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
18/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
19/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
20/39Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (First row – From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. ( (AFP)
21/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
22/39Paris St Germain v Clermont – Parc de Princes, Paris, France – June 3, 2023 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi and teammates celebrate winning the Ligue 1 with the trophy (REUTERS)
23/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C-L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (C-R) attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
24/39(From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar leave after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (AFP)
25/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
26/39 Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (From l – sitting) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
27/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (L) attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
28/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi is seen during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (AFP)
29/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe react during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
30/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi leaves as he walks in the corridor after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
31/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)
32/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
33/39Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (First row – From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
34/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (3rd-L) and his teammates reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
35/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C-L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (C-R) attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
36/39(From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar leave after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
37/39Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (First row – From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
38/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (From l – sitting) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)
39/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi is seen during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)