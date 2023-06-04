Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

PSG Vs Clermont: See pictures of Messi’s last match at the club

By: admin

Date:






















































































39 Photos . Updated: 04 Jun 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

more


1/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe react during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

2/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi leaves as he walks in the corridor after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

3/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

4/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (3rd-L) and his teammates reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

5/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

6/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

7/39Soccer Football – Ligue 1 – Paris St Germain v Clermont – Parc de Princes, Paris, France – June 3, 2023 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi and teammates celebrate winning the Ligue 1 with the trophy REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (REUTERS)

8/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C-L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (C-R) attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

9/39Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (First row – From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)  (AFP)

10/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

11/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

12/39 Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (From l – sitting) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

13/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

14/39(From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar leave after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (AFP)

15/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi is seen during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (AFP)

16/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe react during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

17/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi leaves as he walks in the corridor after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

18/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

19/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

20/39Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (First row – From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. ( (AFP)

21/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

22/39Paris St Germain v Clermont – Parc de Princes, Paris, France – June 3, 2023 Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi, Neymar, Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi and teammates celebrate winning the Ligue 1 with the trophy  (REUTERS)

23/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C-L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (C-R) attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

24/39(From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar leave after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (AFP)

25/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

26/39 Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (From l – sitting) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)

27/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (R) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (L) attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

28/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi is seen during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (AFP)

29/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe react during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

30/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi leaves as he walks in the corridor after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

31/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C) attends with his children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

32/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos (L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

33/39Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (First row – From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)

34/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (3rd-L) and his teammates reacts at the end of the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

35/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi (C-L) and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti (C-R) attend with their children prior to the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

36/39(From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar leave after celebrating team’s French L1 2022-2023 championship following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023. (AFP)

37/39Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (First row – From L) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

38/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain’s Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and (From l – sitting) Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain’s Italian midfielder Marco Verratti celebrate their French L1 championship during the 2022-2023 Ligue1 trophy ceremony following the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)

39/39Paris Saint-Germain’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi is seen during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Clermont Foot 63 at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on June 3, 2023.  (AFP)






OTHER GALLERIES






Source link

Previous article
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, SwitchON Foundation in Kolkata organized a cycling and plastic pick-up drive
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, SwitchON Foundation in Kolkata organized a cycling and plastic pick-up drive

admin -
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, SwitchON Foundation...

Bestselling Author Victor Ghoshe’s New Book ‘Paranormal 2’ Is To Be Released By Shri Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay

admin -
An anthology of ghost & paranormal stories in Bengali...

World Environment Day Celebration – Seed Ball making workshop and Eco Brick making

admin -
Merlin I'm Kolkata, a CSR arm of Merlin Group...

Seminar on Green Built Environment organised by CII’s IGBC in Kolkata

admin -
On the occasion of World Environment Day 2023, a...

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights