Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeNationalPublic Review Of An Action Hero: Ayushman Khurana’s ‘An Action Hero’ Is...
National

Public Review Of An Action Hero: Ayushman Khurana’s ‘An Action Hero’ Is Action-Packed Mindless Fun Movie

admin
By admin
0
43



Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat is going to be seen as a strong character in N Action Hero. This character of his will be negative. Not only this, but apart from these two, both Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi are seen doing special numbers in this film. Watch the video to know about the first-day public review of this film.



Published: December 2, 2022 5:22 PM IST


By Video Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana mostly does such films which are related to some social issue. His films are also liked by the audience. But this time Ayushmann has come up with a different story through An Action Hero. After comedy, thriller, and family drama, the actor will be seen in an action avatar. The actor’s film An Action Hero has been released in theaters today. Ayushmann is also very busy with the promotion of this film. So let us tell you how the audience liked this film. Watch the video to know the public review.

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: December 2, 2022 5:22 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
How Virupaksha Reddy Is Bringing About Structural Changes To Boost Participation And Popularity Of Baseball In Maharashtra
Next article
Amid GOP worries, Herschel Walker’s campaign pleads for cash
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
43
Previous article
How Virupaksha Reddy Is Bringing About Structural Changes To Boost Participation And Popularity Of Baseball In Maharashtra
Next article
Amid GOP worries, Herschel Walker’s campaign pleads for cash
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677