In a big relief to the trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, the Delhi high court has directed the police to not arrest her till August 21. Justice Subramonium Prasad said it didn’t seem to him “at the moment” that Khedkar’s “immediate custody” was required.

The court has also issued a notice to the Delhi police and the UPSC, asking them to file a reply as to why her custody is required to unearth the conspiracy.