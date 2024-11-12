Pulse Candy Shines with Over 35 Awards in Less Than a Year!

Pulse Candy, a leading hard-boiled candy brand from the DS Group, a multi-business corporation, and FMCG conglomerate, has been setting new benchmarks in the realm of creative marketing. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the brand launched a series of successful campaigns that grabbed the attention of both consumers and industry experts.

Award received by DS Group for Pulse Campaign

Pulse Candy, a leader in India’s candy market, is celebrated for its irresistible appeal encapsulated by the tagline, ‘Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye.’ In just 300 days, Pulse Candy has garnered over 35 awards, showcasing its relentless commitment to consumer-centric storytelling. The brands TVC-led ‘Courtroom and Jar‘ campaign secured recognition at the Abbys South Asia and Kyoorius Creative Awards, exemplifying its strategic brilliance and thematic depth. Additionally, the vibrant Pulse Ka Pandal campaign won at the ASSOCHAM Awards, while the Pulse of Compliments campaign celebrated local heroes and earned accolades at the e4m Indian Content Marketing Awards. The visually stunning Pulse Candy Day campaign won at the Campaign India Digital Crest Awards and was recognized for excellence in influencer marketing at the Impact Digital Influencer Awards. The innovative Pulse Mango Day campaign, featuring an AR filter, triumphed at the Financial Express BrandWagon Ace Awards. Furthermore, the Pulse of the Sky campaign, which set a new record in kite flying, was celebrated in the Limca Book of Records 2024, highlighting Pulse’s ability to create memorable and impactful marketing initiatives.

Commenting on these achievements, Arvind Kumar, GM, Marketing,Confectionery, DS Group, said, “We take immense pride in Pulse Candys accomplishments in the past one year. The series of victories highlights our steadfast dedication to consumer-centric storytelling and ground-breaking marketing strategies. From our Courtroom and Jar campaign to the innovative Pulse of the Sky campaign, each initiative reflects our commitment to providing captivating and meaningful experiences for our consumers.”

Pulse Candy has been leading the hard-boiled candy segment and has been a market leader for the past eight years. Since its launch in 2015, Pulse Candy has revolutionized the category with its unique format, consistently driving marketing efforts and providing memorable experiences to consumers. Additionally, not just in creating unique marketing initiatives, Pulse has also been a pioneer in adopting emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The Pulse Ganesh Mahotsav campaign is a shining example, where Pulse Candy utilized AI for digital storytelling, highlighting the history of the Ganesh festival. This campaign garnered global recognition, winning Platinum Metals at the Vega Awards and Viddy Awards.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

These accolades are just a few highlights of Pulse Candys vibrant story, demonstrating how creativity and heartfelt connections consistently captivate audiences. The future looks promising as Pulse Candy continues to embrace innovative storytelling and determination, poised to seize every opportunity that comes its way.

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a Multi-Business Corporation and one of the leading FMCG conglomerates with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Mouth Freshener, Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Rajnigandha, Catch, Pulse, FRU, Ksheer, Pass Pass, BABA, Tulsi, L’Opera, Le Marche, UnCafe, Birthright, Laderach, LuvIt, Chingles, The Manu Maharani, and Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O&M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC.

For more details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.