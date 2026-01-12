BELFAST, Northern Ireland , Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — PulseAI, a rapidly emerging leader in AI-enabled cardiac diagnostics, today announced the closing of its seed funding round, led by Innovation Ulster Limited, with participation from The Mortara Group and The Francis Crick Institute. The investment will enable PulseAI to scale deployment of its AI-ECG technology and advance its pathway through US FDA 510(k) clearance. Over 300 million electrocardiograms (ECGs) are performed annually worldwide. However, despite the critical importance of the ECG as a frontline diagnostic tool, its interpretation remains highly dependent on specialist training and manual analysis. This often leads to delays, diagnostic variability, and missed opportunities for early intervention. PulseAI’s AI-ECG platform is designed to address this challenge directly by delivering high-performance clinical decision support in both primary and acute care settings. As part of the round, Dr. Justin Mortara, an experienced innovator in ECG technologies and former CEO of Mortara Instruments, will join PulseAI as Chair of the Board, strengthening the company’s strategic alignment with global leaders in cardiac monitoring, diagnostics, and hospital systems. PulseAI’s technology, trained on large-scale ECG datasets and validated in partnership with some of the world’s leading institutions across Europe and the United States, promises to bring the power of AI to one of the most widely used diagnostic tests. The new investment will accelerate:
- Regulatory advancement, including FDA 510(k), further clinical validation across diverse populations and care settings
- Productisation for enterprise and OEM integration
- Expansion of partnerships with device manufacturers and hospital networks
